South Korean man captivates desi netizens by singing SRK song Zaalima. Watch

Trending News: Foreigners have long been captivated by the magic and charm of Bollywood. The vibrant colours, extravagant dance sequences, and soul-stirring music have found their way into the hearts of people from around the world. It is no wonder that when a video of a South Korean man immersing himself in Bollywood music went viral, it captured the attention and admiration of netizens everywhere.

The video, shared by Neha Arora, an Instagram blogger, features her South Korean husband showcasing his love for Bollywood by singing the song Zaalima from the film Raees starring SRK. In the clip, the man sits with his phone placed in front of him, pouring his heart and soul into the rendition. Neha Arora aptly captioned the post, "When your Korean husband is into Bollywood songs." Within a short span of time since its upload, the video has garnered an astonishing number of views, surpassing 111k and still rising.

Not only has it gained immense popularity, but it has also generated over 20k likes and numerous comments from desi netizens. Indian users were quick to express their admiration for the man's talent. One individual wrote, "He sings so well." Another exclaimed, "Wow, he is so good!" A third commenter added, "Oh my god! So cute." A fifth person chimed in, highlighting the man's endearing qualities and great voice, stating, "He is so cute and has such a great voice."

