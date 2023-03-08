South Korean Chef makes Gujiya on Holi, viral video makes desi netizens drool. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @COOK_ORANJI South Korean Chef makes Gujiya

Trending News: Holi, the festival of colors, is being celebrated across the country, and one of the many things people love to indulge in during this festive time is gujiya, a sweet snack. This crispy, nutty mithai is a staple during Holi, and many households prepare it to greet their near and dear ones with this delicacy.

A video of a South Korean chef making some mouth-watering gujiya has gone viral on social media, showing him preparing the dough, making the filling, and frying the sweet snack to perfection. Chef Kim Jiyeol shared the video on Instagram, wishing his followers a happy Holi and hoping they enjoy the sweet snack.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 52k views, 3,900 likes and several comments praising the chef's cooking skills and wishing him a happy Holi. Many viewers found the dish looking delicious and expressed their inability to try it due to dietary restrictions.

Watch the viral video of South Korean Chef making Gujiya on Holi here:

"Your Gujiya is looking so delicious, but unfortunately, I can't eat it. But I wish this Holi gives you a lot of happiness and success Happy Holi," a user commented. Another user added, "As always, looking so delicious! Happy Holi Chef" "Wow looks delicious," a third added.

