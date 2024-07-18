South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru sells masala dosa for Rs 20, idli for Rs 10: Netizens shocked

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bengaluru restaurant sells South Indian dishes at a very low price.

South Indian cuisine is known for its rich flavours and diverse range of dishes. From crispy dosas to fluffy idlis, these dishes have captured the hearts and taste buds of people all over the world. And when a viral post stated that a South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru is selling masala dosa for just Rs 20 and idli for Rs 10, it created quite a buzz among netizens.

The restaurant in question is Taaza Thindi, located in the bustling city of Bengaluru. They have been serving authentic South Indian delicacies for decades now. But what caught everyone's attention was the price of their dishes. In a time when food prices are skyrocketing, it is hard to believe that one could get a masala dosa for just Rs 20.

Netizens were quick to react to this news, with many expressing their shock and disbelief. However, those who have visited Taaza Thindi can vouch for the fact that their food is not only delicious but also of high quality.

An X user named Sahili Totale has shared the post and has compared the restaurant with the famous Rameshwaam cafe in Bengaluru.

Take a look at the viral post here:

But it's not just about the affordable prices, it's also about the taste. Taaza Thindi is known for its mouth-watering masala dosas, Kesari Bhat, Kharabhath, Chow Chow Bhath and fluffy idlis. Each dish is prepared with fresh ingredients and a secret blend of spices that have been passed down through generations. And to top it off, their chutneys and sambar are a perfect accompaniment to the dishes, adding to the overall flavour experience.

However, one X user commented, “You guys are so lucky the prices are insane. In goa, we get overpriced South Indian food in so-called new-age QSR outlets. Dosa is ₹120-₹150 and tastes like crap.”

While another wrote, “Wow! This what I used to pay 15 years back in Mumbai. Wish they came with this pricing or even marginally higher in Mumbai.”

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra joins 'Bhindi squad' after little Noida boy's viral confession of love for Bhindi | WATCH