South India & Maharashtra’s new culinary fusion Sev Puri Dosa goes viral on internet | Watch

Sev Puri Dosa is Internet's New Food Combo That Will Make Your Taste Buds Go for a Toss

The internet is still abuzz with the peculiar experiments that push the boundaries of gastronomy. In the latest visit, the unexpected fusion of South Indian and Maharashtrian flavors has left everyone confused and curious. Who would have thought of blending dosa and Sev Puri?

Well, apparently, the Mumbai eatery decided to take the plunge. This audacious fusion has left Desi foodies simultaneously intrigued and cringing with disbelief. A video showcasing the making of this Sev Puri Dosa has recently surfaced online, guaranteed to send your taste buds into a wild frenzy.

YouTuber Denish Tanna recently shared a reel on Instagram which was further explored in a YouTube video. The footage takes us inside a bustling Mumbai shop, where the chef begins by preparing a classic Sev Puri- 1 delectable combination of crispy papdi, potatoes, chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and an assortment of sweet and spicy chutneys, generously topped with Sev.

But in the video, the man proceeds to create a dosa, but instead of the traditional potato filling, he opts for the entire ensemble of Sev Puris. The unconventional mixture is then combined with butter and additional chutney, leaving viewers astonished. The final act involves crushing the crispy Sev Puri, transforming it into a masala-like mixture, before adding cheese, more Sev, and serving it alongside an extra Sev Puri.

Within a short period of time, after the video was posted on the social media platform, it gained many likes and comments from internet users. Rubbish, you ruined my entire mood, I lost faith in dosa, and one user commented, Oh My God.

As original creations like dosa, and gol gappa hold a special place in our hearts, we certainly don’t like people messing around with them. Unfortunately, our forever favorite gol gappa has once again fallen into the trap of bizarre food combinations. After Mirinda and fire gol gappa, we now have a chocolaty variation of this street food.

Food blogger Bhukkad Bawa shared a video on Instagram of a street vendor selling chocolate gol gappa in Jaipur. The clip opens with the man dipping two crispy suji puris into a chocolate concoction and covering them evenly. Once the puris are dried, he adds some sev and stuffs them with a small scoop of vanilla and strawberry ice cream. Next, the street vendor drizzles some flavourful liquids on top and finishes it off with more sev and black salt. Tag your Gol Gappa Sathi and ask them to come and give you a treat of this Chocolate Gol Gappa, reads the caption of the post, which has so far garnered over 9 lakh views.

