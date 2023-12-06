Massive 14-feet long Python spotted in Meerut shop, creates panic | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @MANOJSH28986262 A 12-14 feet python was spotted at a market in Meerut.

Meerut: A 12-14 foot long python created panic among the shopkeeper, customers after it was spotted in a market in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media showing the big snake resting upon hanged clothes at a shop in Meerut's Lalkurti Peeth market, located in the Lal Kurti police station area.

However, a timely action by the shopkeeper prompted him to call the forest department who arrived at the spot and safely evacuated the Python from the shop.

People present there felt strange as to how such a big snake could have entered the area. Nobody was injured in the incident and the reptile was safely rescued from the spot.

