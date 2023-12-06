Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
Massive 14-feet long Python spotted in Meerut shop, creates panic | Video

A big snake was spotted at a market in Meerut. The reptile was seen in a shop which created panic among customers and shopkeeper. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2023 21:28 IST
A 12-14 feet python was spotted at a market in Meerut.
Meerut: A 12-14 foot long python created panic among the shopkeeper, customers after it was spotted in a market in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. 

A video of the incident is going viral on social media showing the big snake resting upon hanged clothes at a shop in Meerut's Lalkurti Peeth market, located in the Lal Kurti police station area.

However, a timely action by the shopkeeper prompted him to call the forest department who arrived at the spot and safely evacuated the Python from the shop. 

People present there felt strange as to how such a big snake could have entered the area. Nobody was injured in the incident and the reptile was safely rescued from the spot.

