Smriti Irani shares 25-year-old ad that breaks stigma around menstruation. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Irani shares 25-year-old Whisper ad

Trending News: Social media has become an integral part of our lives and it's not just the common people who are hooked to it, but also our political leaders. Union Minister Smriti Irani is one such minister who is pretty active on social media and shares updates about her personal and professional life. Recently, the Women and Child Development Minister shared a throwback video on Instagram, which has gone viral on the platform.

The video features Smriti Irani in her first-ever advertisement for a big company, which was shot 25 years ago. In the ad, she talks about menstrual hygiene and addresses the taboo around it. The commercial highlights the importance of menstrual hygiene and encourages women to have an open conversation about it.

Despite the taboo surrounding the topic, Smriti Irani accepted the assignment as she was eager to start her stint in front of the camera, the BJP leader mentioned in the caption. She believed that there was no reason why a conversation on menstrual hygiene should be a taboo subject. Since then, there has been no looking back for her.

Watch the viral video of Smriti Irani's 25-year-old sd here:

The post has been liked over 18,000 times and has garnered many positive comments from users. The video has been viewed over a lakh times since being posted. Many praised her for her command over language and her unconventional thoughts, while others appreciated the informative nature of the advertisement. "My beautiful smriti di," wrote TV actor Mouni Roy, who starred in Kyun Ki with Smriti Irani. Another user commented, " Gorgeous, graceful and smart then and now!"

