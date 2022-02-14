Monday, February 14, 2022
     
Single and Working on Valentine's Day? Twitterverse has the funniest memes to cheer you up

As the world is celebrating Valentine's Day, the people who are yet to mingle have taken to the internet to share their plight and express their 'bitterness' about the PDA of the couples. Instead of the day of love, Twitterverse is insisting that February 14 be celebrated as "Matra-Pita Pujan Diwas". 

India TV Trending Desk Written by: India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 14, 2022 13:41 IST
If you're single on Valentine's Day 2022, you will relate with these memes
Image Source : TWITTER/@LADYWITHFLAWS

If you're single on Valentine's Day 2022, you will relate with these memes

"Asking you very single friend what they're doing for Valentine's Day Is malicious," say Twitter users as they come up with the funniest memes about all those who are single and working on the day of love. As the world is celebrating Valentine's Day, the people who are yet to mingle have taken to the internet to share their plight and express their 'bitterness' about the PDA of the couples. Instead of the day of love, Twitterverse is insisting that February 14 be celebrated as "Matra-Pita Pujan Diwas". 

Check out the hilarious memes here-

Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

