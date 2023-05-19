Singer gives beautiful twist to O Bedardeya with classical music. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM O Bedardeya with classical music

Trending News: Arijit Singh, the renowned singer whose melodious songs have captivated millions, continues to amass a devoted fanbase. His latest track, ‘O Bedardeya’, possesses a soothing quality that has touched the hearts of many. Recently, a musician named Abby V shared a viral video on Instagram, featuring himself singing the song with the addition of a classical verse. The mesmerizing blend of his melodious voice and the brilliant verse has gone viral, becoming a treat for the ears.

In the video, Abby V passionately sings ‘O Bedardeya’ while seamlessly incorporating an Indian classical music verse. Evidently, the captivating rendition has resonated with listeners, compelling them to play the track on repeat. Abby V expressed his excitement in the caption, stating, "This song is so captivating. I was so tempted to sing Sargam on it! Guess the raga(s) in the comments."

The video has amassed over 638k views and 56k likes on Instagram. Netizens were captivated by Abby V's rendition and showered him with praise in the comments section. One user wrote, "Brother, you have outdone yourself," while another commented, "Wah, this is celestial." Even celebs like Sona Mohapatra and Aparshakti Khurana couldn't resist reacting to the clip. Aparshakti Khurana dropped a fire emoji in the comments while Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Be blessed always.”

Watch the viral video here:

The song "O Bedardeya" originates from the 2023 film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

