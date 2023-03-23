Sikh man living in Canada breaks his own world record for longest beard. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Sikh man breaks his own world record for longest beard

Trending News: Sarwan Singh, a resident of Surrey, British Columbia, has broken his own Guinness World Record for having the longest male beard. Singh, who first earned the record title in 2008 when his beard measured 7 feet and 8 inches long, has been growing his facial hair since he was 17 years old. His beard was later updated in 2010 when it measured 8 feet and 2.5 inches long. Singh's latest measurement is 8 feet and 3 inches.

Singh's beard is an important symbol of his Sikh faith, and he never trims it. When measuring the length, the facial hair was measured wet to ensure accuracy. Singh explained that he grooms his beard every morning by untying his facial hair, unfurling it in a tub, and soaking it in water. He then shampoos it from top to bottom, cleaning every strand in the process. Once he has conditioned his hair and rinsed it off properly, Singh allows it to pat dry, combs it, and secures it in place with oil or gel. He keeps it tied throughout the day using a cloth.

Guinness World Records shared a video on Instagram of the longest beard on a living person, which has gone viral with over 551k views and 34k likes. "That beard is longer than the tallest living person lol," a user commented. GWR replied to this comment saying, "by 0.2 inches!" Another user wrote, "He has not cut the beard even before when I was born!!!" A third added, "Congratulations sardar ji."

Watch the viral video of world record for the longest beard on a living person here:

Maintaining the length of his beard is not an easy task, but Singh enjoys the process, believing that his facial hair is a blessing from God. According to Singh, the hair is one of the most important articles of faith for a Sikh, and without it, a Sikh is not considered a Sikh.

