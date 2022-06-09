SidNaaz Forever: Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's pic on Paris' Love Lock Bridge goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRIYANKA_392, BIKUENGR Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill

SidNaaz Forever: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry on Bigg Boss was so loved that they continue to be a rage among their fans. After Sidharth passed away last year, the memories of the two stars on the reality show matter even more to them. They featured in the reality show in 2019, but the hashtag, their fans used for the couple 'SidNaaz' is seen trending on social media platforms to date. On Thursday, 'SidNaaz Forever' and 'SidNaaz Jaisa Koi Nahi' became of the top trending hashtags on Twitter amassing over 171K tweets.

While fans were sharing precious moments of Sidharth and Shehnaaz together, a photo of the actors, in particular, has gone viral. The photo has SidNaaz's pic on Paris' Love Lock Bridge. Remembring the actor, an emotional fan tweeted, "So many dreams of theirs & ours remained unfinished. SIDNAAZ JAISA KOI NAHI." While another posted a video of them in a collage and wrote, "Their souls have melted into each other ... it's reflected everywhere....Ab Naaz mein hi Sid hai.. SIDNAAZ JAISA KOI NAHI."

"Love isn't an object but an emotion. Love needs to be felt.. When chemistry is pure and undiluted then its fragrance is spread in every direction the wind takes its route #SidNaaz.. SIDNAAZ JAISA KOI NAHI.." noted a fan on Twitter.

Sidharth Shukla, the popular face of the television who won many hearts with not just his shows but also Bigg Boss 13 passed away due to a heart attack on September 2, 2021. His death left not just the film and television fraternity but also his fans heartbroken. Many were even worried about his mother and alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the Bigg Boss 13 in 2020. The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. After the actor's demise, Shehnaaz had released her music video, 'Tu Yaheen Hai', in the beloved memory of Sidharth.