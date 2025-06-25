Shubhanshu Shukla pens emotional note for wife before making history with Axiom 4 Mission India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.

New Delhi:

The Axiom-4 mission is aiming to launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA, on Wednesday at 2:31 a.m. EDT, or 12 p.m. IST.

After launching aboard the company's Falcon 9 rocket, the crew, led by India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, will board a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to reach the orbiting laboratory.

On Thursday, the desired docking time is either 4 pm IST or around 7 am EDT.

Peggy Whitson, the Director of Human Spaceflight for Axiom Space and a former NASA astronaut, will lead the four-member team that has been quarantined in Florida.

ESA project astronauts Tibor Kapu from Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland are the mission specialists.

With their first government-sponsored flight in nearly 40 years, India, Poland, and Hungary will "realise the return" to human spaceflight through the Ax-4 mission. Ax-4 will be the first time all three countries have conducted a mission aboard the International Space Station, even though it is these countries' second-ever human spaceflight mission.

Shubhanshu Shukla's post for his wife

Now, before leaving for space, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla wrote an emotional note for his wife, Kamna.

Taking to Instagram he wrote, “As we plan to leave the planet early morning of 25 Jun, I wish to thank everyone who has been involved in this mission for their support and also to all the people back home for their blessings and love."

“Special thanks to Kamna for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter,” said Shukla. Additionally, he posted a picture of them bidding farewell via a glass wall.

Shubhanshu and Kamna's story

Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met his wife Kamna at a Lucknow primary school, according to a Times of India report. They have a six-year-old son together.

“We’ve studied together since Class 3. We’ve been best friends. I’ve known him as Gunjan, as Shubhanshu—the shy guy in our classroom—who’s now inspiring so many people,” said Kamna.

Axiom-4 mission

For ISRO and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, this mission lays the groundwork for India's space roadmap, with the country's first human Space mission "Gaganyaan" scheduled for the first quarter of 2027 and to land an Indian on the Moon by 2040.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission: SpaceX shares first glimpse of Shukla inside Dragon spacecraft