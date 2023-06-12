Sherpa falls in deep pit on Mt. Everest, video of his heroic rescue goes viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sherpa rescued after falling in deep pit on Mt Everest

Trending News: Mount Everest, the tallest peak in the world, has always attracted adventurous climbers seeking to conquer its treacherous slopes. However, these expeditions come with great risks, as demonstrated in a viral video capturing a daring rescue on the mountain. In this video, shared by professional mountaineer and rescuer Gesman Tamang, the harrowing rescue of a stranded sherpa trapped in a deep crack on Mount Everest unfolds.

The now-viral footage, shared on June 8, showcases the perilous situation faced by the sherpa. Imprisoned in the icy crevasse, the climber is nearly buried in snow. Meanwhile, courageous rescuers work swiftly to secure a rope to the climber's shoulders, navigating the treacherous environment. Tamang reveals that the climber had fallen into a crack between camp 1 and camp 2, and it is nothing short of a miracle that he survived.

While media often highlights rescues involving clients and foreign climbers during Everest climbing seasons, Tamang emphasizes the lesser-known stories of sherpa rescues. He underscores the sacrifices and risks faced by these mountain workers, whose efforts are instrumental in making Mount Everest expeditions possible.

Watch the viral video here:

Twitter users were quick to express their admiration for the rescuers in the comments section of Tamang's post. They marveled at the sheer might and courage displayed during the rescue, acknowledging the near-impossible nature of such endeavours. "Yes, it’s all about foreign climbers, they forget about the people that really make it possible for the foreign climbers to go home and brag about their ‘conquest’ of Everest ..How can anyone ‘Conquer’ a mountain? The Sherpa community know that the Mountain is a spiritual being," a user commented. "Almost an impossible feat. His family will always stay indebted," another wrote. A third added, "So mighty!"

This viral video not only captures a breathtaking rescue on Mount Everest but also sheds light on the extraordinary risks and sacrifices undertaken by the mountaineers and sherpas who strive to make these expeditions possible.

