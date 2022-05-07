Shashi Tharoor pens poem after man's tweet about dosa made with 'egg water' at 'Chochi airport' goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHASHI THAROOR Shashi Tharoor pen poem on viral 'Chochi' trend

Shashi Tharoor gave a tongue-in-cheek response to the man who alleged that he saw dosa being 'baked' with 'egg water' at the Kochi Airport's Earth Lounge, which he wrote as 'Chochi' airport kickstarting an inadvertently 'Chochi' trend. A man with the username Manish Jain on Twitter shared that "they played with religious belief." He also claimed that when he called out the staff about their "wrongly" practice, the staff said that the dishes were made "as per standard" and they denied sharing the “manual” when he asked.

In another tweet, he urged CMO Kerala and FSSAI to look into the matter. "Kindly get the Practice stopped to hurt the emotions of Vegetarian and Jain’s Travelling to #Kerala," he wrote in his appeal.

"If you are in Chochi Kindly be aware of Airport Lounge named as Earth Lounge. They simply plays with religious belief, Where they use egg water to bake South India Food such as Dosa. When asked they said it is as per standard. When asked for manual they denied to share (sic)," Manish Jain’s tweet read.

Since being shared on Twitter on May 3, the post has garnered over 1.7k retweets and 3,871 likes (at the time of writing the article).

Shashi Tharoor's reaction

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor offered a limerick on the situation and shared a poem.

"In "Chochi", an outraged young vegan

Reacted as if shot with a ray-gun;

Hearing “thanda” as “anda”

He “baked” a huge blunder

Should have stuck to chawal & baingan!"

His tweet has bemused the Twitterati who have been sharing hilarious reactions. A section of users slammed him for his false claims, while some suggested that he might have took 'thanda paani' for 'anda paani'.

Check out netizens reactions here!