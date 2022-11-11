Shark Tank investor Ashneer Grover to pen memoir, fans say 'Kya kr rha hai tu ye, Pagal pan hai ye'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ASHNEER GROVER Ashneer Grover

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank India investor Ashneer Grover to come out with his autobiography this December which he says is "all about the hypocrisy of life - success in failure and failure in success". He will also offer an insider view into the mythical world of unicorns. Titled "Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups", the book is being published by Penguin India. The book is being billed as "raw, gut-wrenchingly honest and one of the finest storytelling from the Delhi boy renowned for his truth bombs".

Updating his fans and friends, Ashneer Grover took to his social media and wrote, "Is kitab padhne ke baad ya to aap ek dum apni naukri chhod doge ya fir zindagi bhar naukri hi karoge. At least beech mein nahi phase rahoge. To get absolute clarity in life - read my incredible life story!"

Soon after his post, netizens chimed in the comment section and started mocking him in a positive way. A user wrote, "Kya kr rha hai tu ye... Pagal pan hai ye book bik likhna chod de.. Kam pe dhyan de.. Doglapan hai ye.. Just joking." Another said, "Lekin sir ap toh khud bolte ho ki apne kabhi koi book ni padhi, or ab khud hi apni book launch kardi, Book ka tittle & ap ki harkatein same hi hai." A third comment read, "Aap kaunsi line mein aa gaye bhai sahab?"

Talking about his literary venture, Grover says, "My life has had its share of heroes, villains, character artists and more. This is my real life story, one which has left me with a lot more experience, a lot more grey hair, a lot more insight into who my actual friends and well-wishers are; a lot more understanding of 'doglapan' - of success in failure and failure in success; and a deeper understanding of what really matters in life."

Grover is the co-founder and former MD of the Indian fintech unicorn BharatPe, valued at USD 2.85 billion. He was also a popular Shark (investor) in the first season of the reality TV show 'Shark Tank India'.

