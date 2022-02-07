Shah Rukh Khan's 'gesture' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral turns heads, here's what it means in Islam

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh attended the funeral ceremony of Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai on Sunday

Lata Mangeshkar's demise on Sunday morning has left the entire nation in a state of mourning. The 92-year-old singer's funeral was performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai. Many celebrities and political personalities bid an emotional farewell to Mangeshkar as a sea of sadness engulfed the country. Among those paying obeisance at Mangeshkar's funeral was Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood superstar has not been active on social media after his son Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship in October last year. However, his presence at Mangeshkar's funeral grabbed attention on social media.

At the funeral ceremony, SRK wore a white T-shirt in full sleeves and cargo pants. He recited 'dua' for Mangeshkar, offered flowers and walked around her mortal remains with hands folded in prayer. However, the actor's gesture of what some internet users termed as 'spitting' or 'blowing' near Mangeshkar's mortal remains caught everyone's attention. Some on social media wondered what was it that SRK was doing while some criticised him and considered it as a form of disrespect.

For those trying to contemplate SRK's gesture at Mangeshkar's funeral, it seemed as if the actor was trying to 'blow dua' as it is a manner of praying in Islam. He also performed dua or prayer for the deceased. In Islamic terminology, dua is the act of supplication, which means calling out to God or communicating with the deity. As per Islamreligion, dua is essentially submission to God and a manifestation of a person’s need for God.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, noted actor Anupam Kher, lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were among those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, located about 8 km from the Shivaji Park, before her mortal remains were taken for the last rites. A large number of people also thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the 92-year-old melody queen embarked on her final journey.

Mangeshkar died in a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning following multi-organ failure.