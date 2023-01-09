Shah Rukh Khan's doppleganger grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan; netizens perplexed who's who | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IBRAHIM__QADRI Shah Rukh Khan's doppleganger goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Pathaan. Ahead of its release, the film is making waves on the internet due to its songs and teaser. The song, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has received a lot of love from the populace. Starring Deepika Padukone alongside SRK, it has garnered millions of views since its release. Many people have recreated the hook steps and made videos on it. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike performing the song.

Ibrahim Qadri, an Instagram user, is well-known for his striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan. He posted a video of himself dancing to the hit song. Qadri was seen with a rough style and sunglasses, and at first glance, you might mistake him for Pathaan actor.

As soon as he shared the video, it went viral in no time. It garnered reactions from several people. One user wrote, "I am confused which is the real one." Another user wrote, "He looks like an absolute copy of SRK from China and is equally funny while doing the steps. I got confused for some seconds after playing the video only to realise he is a lookalike." A third user wrote, "I strained my eyes to realize it's not SRK." A user also wrote, "No doubt he's duplicate but at least respect him, he's also doing some effort and hard work just to entertain you."

While some people expressed that he has an uncanny resemblance to King Khan, some also took hilarious digs at him. The viral video garnered over 8 million views on social media platform.

