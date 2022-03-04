Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah meeting Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness is 'satisfaction guaranteed'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK, DOCTORSTRANGE Shah Rukh Khan, Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness poster

The Internet has found its current obsession in a viral video that has made a possible crossover of Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. In a viral video, that is seemingly edited by a fan, we see clips from the trailer of the upcoming Marvel film, 'Doctor Strange in The Multiverse Of Madness' infused over the title track of SRK's 1999 film. The edit is so much in sync that it appears like a real crossover.

The video is garnering much praise from fans. "Satisfaction guaranteed," commented a user on the post, while another said, "I'd die if this crossover really happens." A third user wrote, "SRK and Benedict in a film together will be blockbuster." Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, titled 'Pathaan' has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. 'Pathaan' marks SRK's first film after 'Zero' which was released in 2018.

Shah Rukh, whose last release was 2018's "Zero", also took to Twitter to share the release date of the film with his fans and followers. "I know it's late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," the 56-year-old star tweeted.

Talking about the first standalone sequel to 'Doctor Strange', the film follows the Sorcerer Supreme's efforts to deal with the aftermath of the multiverse-distorting spell that he had cast in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', a dangerous move resulting in villains from across the multiverse to bleed into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The film is also set after the events that occur in 'WandaVision' and 'Loki', and portrays Doctor Strange teaming up with Wanda Maximoff.

'Multiverse of Madness' also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is set to make her MCU debut as America Chavez with the film, which is directed by Sam Raimi. The film will arrive in theatres on May 6 after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.