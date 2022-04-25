Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRATIKGANDHI 'Scam 1992' fame Pratik Gandhi says Mumbai police 'pushed' him during VIP movement. Read his ordeal here!

Pratik Gandhi, who made a number of fans with his acting in 'Scam 1992' recently spoke about the problems he had to face during a VIP movement in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood actor wrote about how he was manhandled by the Mumbai police and was pushed into some warehouse while he was heading for his film's shoot. It all happened on the Mumbai Western Express Highway which was blocked due to VIP movement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. For those unversed, the PM was in the city to attend an event where he was awarded the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award by the veteran singer's family. Pratik, during that time, decided to walk to the location of his shoot where he was manhandled by the police.

Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Pratik shared, "Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated."

Have a look:

As soon as he shared the post, many started commenting on the same and informed him about the fact that the VIP movement was because of PM Modi's visit. A person wrote, "The prime minister is here," to which the actor immediately responded, "Oops .I didn’t know."

Apart from this, a person even shared Mumbai Police's traffic advisory which was posted on Saturday and read, “Due to VIP movement Traffic may be slow on Western Express Highway at Santacruz towards Dharavi, Matunga between 3-9 PM on dt 24-04-2022. Mumbaikars are requested to avoid using this route and use alternative routes. #MTPTrafficUpdate.”

On the work front, Pratik has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline recently announced his collaboration with Patralekha in Jyotirao Phule-Savitribai Phule’s biopic. He made the official announcement on Twitter and wrote, "Honoured to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world as an actor along with @patralekhaa in #Phule On the occasion of 195th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, unveiling the first look of ‘Phule’, the Hindi biopic, directed by @ananthmahadevanofficial produced by Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Productions."

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and a project with Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramanmurthy.