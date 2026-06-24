'Say sorry for abusing India': Indian woman forces Bangladeshi waiter to apologise for anti-India remarks

New Delhi:

A video posted by Instagram influencer Khushi Dubey has been doing the rounds online, drawing attention for a tense exchange she and her friends had with a waiter at a restaurant in Italy.

The clip, now widely shared across platforms, captures the group pushing back against remarks the waiter allegedly made about India. What starts as a disagreement over payment quickly spirals, eventually involving the police and ending with an apology the women firmly demanded.

Police intervention and apology

Dubey, who goes by @khushicupcake5 on Instagram, shared footage of the incident, which features a waiter identified as Hossain. According to the video, things began to unravel during a dispute over the bill.

At one point, Hossain can be heard arguing with the group and saying, "f***-off you, I call the police."

The women immediately called out his tone, telling him he could not speak to them that way. As the situation grew more heated, Hossain allegedly began making remarks about their nationality.

He is heard saying, "You carry your country badly."

One of Khushi's friends responded, "We're from Bangladesh that's why," seemingly trying to counter what he had said.

But the exchange did not settle. Hossain went on to say, "You're from f***ing India," and, according to the video, continued making similar comments, which left the group visibly upset.

Amid the tension, Khushi can be heard saying, "yaar usko paise do aur chalo warna I'll slap him."

Even so, the women did not back down. They continued to confront him and pressed for accountability over what had been said.

Later in the footage, Khushi and her friends are seen speaking to Hossain in front of Italian police officers. The group insisted that he acknowledge his remarks and apologise.

Though he appeared hesitant at first, Khushi kept pushing, telling him, "SAY, I AM SORRY FOR ABUSING INDIA."

Social media reaction

Once the video went viral, many users online praised the group for standing their ground.

"Girls! Salute you the way you made him apologise to India. You’re a true patriot. Proud of your group of friends," one user wrote.

"Love the way you handled the situation, girls.... I would have chosen violence," another commented.

"Mention the restaurant please so the rest of us can avoid the same experience," a third user added.

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