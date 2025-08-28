Saree-clad 72-year-old Kerala woman driving Rolls-Royce in Dubai | Watch video In the viral video, Mani Amma confidently flashes her international driving permit before stepping into the luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost. With remarkable poise, she manoeuvres through Dubai’s busy streets, her steady control and calm presence earning widespread admiration.

Dubai:

In a story that has captured hearts worldwide, Mani Amma, a 72-year-old woman from Kerala, has gone viral after a video surfaced of her confidently driving a Rolls-Royce Ghost through the streets of Dubai- all while dressed in a traditional saree. Known fondly as "Driver Amma," Mani Amma has long been an inspiration for her passion and skill in driving. She holds licenses to operate 11 different types of vehicles and even runs her own driving school back home in Kerala. Her mastery spans beyond cars- covering trucks, forklifts, cranes, and much more.

Anand Mahindra hails her motivation

Industrialist Anand Mahindra amplified her popularity by sharing her video on social media, praising her zest for life and calling her his “MondayMotivation.” His post highlighted her insatiable appetite for new experiences, with admiration flowing in from across the globe.

A viral moment in Dubai

In the trending clip, Mani Amma proudly displays her international driving permit before taking the wheel of the sleek Rolls-Royce Ghost. With remarkable composure, she glides through city traffic, winning appreciation for her skill and calm demeanour.

Internet applauds her spirit

The video has sparked a wave of admiration online. Viewers lauded her confidence, describing her as a living example of embracing life without limits. One user remarked, “Possibly the oldest lady in the world with an active international driver’s license with all type ratings.”

Another joked, “Now let’s get the license to fly a plane.”

More than just a viral sensation

Beyond the glitz of a luxury car, Mani Amma’s journey symbolises perseverance, breaking stereotypes, and redefining age as just a number. By staying true to her culture, draped in a saree, while conquering the roads of Dubai, she has become an icon of fearless elegance.

Mani Amma is not just driving cars, she’s driving a wave of inspiration. From Kerala’s driving schools to the luxury streets of Dubai, her story reminds us that passion knows no age, and tradition can walk hand-in-hand with modern aspirations.