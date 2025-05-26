Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh Sarabhai mocks Bilawal Bhutto over viral speech, says 'Rosesh of Pakistan' Rosesh Sarabhai of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai recreates the speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the Pakistani Parliament on India's Operation Sindoor, which became a meme after users compared Zardari to that of 'Rosesh Sarabhai'. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

Rajesh Kumar, known for playing the role of Rosesh Sarabhai in the popular TV sitcom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, shared a video wherein he mocks Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In the video, he recreates the speech of Zardari in the Pakistani Parliament on India's Operation Sindoor, which became a meme after users compared Zardari to that of 'Rosesh Sarabhai'.

Kumar, in his video, mocked the former foreign minister of Pakistan by mimicking his speech in the style of his character in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He captioned his post, "ON PUBLIC DEMAND…..welcome Hon Rosesh of Pakistan".

The video has gone viral since being posted and has garnered more than 2.7 million views. Mimicking Zardari's lines, Kumar says, "Kon raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai, chor raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai, buzdil raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai. Agar inme himmat hota toh yeh subah aate."

Adding his own words, he further says, "Ting tong karte aur kehte bhaiya aane do." Following this, he breaks into laughter.

Along with his video, he also attached a clip of the former Pakistani foreign minister’s speech. Several users have reacted to the video.

One of the users wrote, "For every original…there is a cheap copy." Another user commented, "Bharat Momma Ki Jai!"

A third comment read, " Wow Rosesh sweetie, nice IMITATION." One user wrote, "Damnnnn this is so iconiccc." One comment read, "Uspe copywriter claim dal do bhai."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

