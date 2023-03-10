9-foot-long rat snake tries to bite zookeeper, viral video gives netizens anxiety

Follow us on Image Source : JAYPREHISTORICPETS Huge snake tries to bite zookeeper

Trending News: American YouTuber and founder and president of Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc., Jay Brewer, recently shared a video on Instagram where he is seen handling a 9-foot-long rat snake, one of the largest in the world. In the video, Jay explains that the snake is a keeled rat snake, one of the largest rat snakes in the world, and is rear-fanged, meaning it needs to chew on its prey to release venom. He mentions that the good news is that the venom of most rear-fanged snakes is mild, but adds that he doesn't want to find out first-hand.

"Never seen one of these and wow got way to close. One of the largest rat snake in the world and this one is pushing 9 feet long. They are called keeled rat snakes and are rear fanged. That means they need to chew on you to release their venom but the good news is, most rear fanged snakes have a mild venom. I thought I would pass on finding out. they are very fast on all surfaces even going through trees and water one beautiful south eat Asian snake," Jay wrote in the caption.

The video has received over 887k views and over 39k likes since being posted a few days ago, with people leaving comments saying how anxious the clip made them as the snake kept trying to bite Jay. "Had my anxiety through the roof watching this. glad you’re safe," a user commented. "How are you handling it?! my heart was pumping so fast the whole time, another user added. "Ur so brave. love from India," a desi user wrote.

Watch the viral video of huge rat snake trying to bite zookeeper here:

Jay Brewer is a renowned breeder of reticulated pythons, especially known for his unique morphs, or variations in colour and pattern. He boasts an impressive following of over 6 million on Instagram.

