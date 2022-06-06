Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MRKARANARYA/IKPSGILL1 What? Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's viral video shows doctor checking patient's blood sugar level with BP machine

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been the favourite of not just many people but also netizens. Time and again, we have seen a number of memes and funny jokes coming up from the incidents happening in its episodes. From 'rasode me kaun tha' to Gopi Bahu washing the laptop, we have seen the show adding gems to Indian pop culture memes. Despite the fact that the content of the show has changed massively, there are still old videos having snippets of the episode doing rounds on the internet. Well, it seems that another one has grabbed the attention of netizens all thanks to a user named Dr. Gill. In the same, a doctor can be seen doing a checkup of one of the family members. To everyone's surprise, the lady doctor uses a BP (blood pressure) machine to check the blood sugar level. Read that AGAIN!

The viral video has neither Gopi Bahu nor Kokilaben in the frame this time. It shows the doctor pumping on the BP machine which was tied around the arms of a woman. She turns around, removes her stethoscope and announced to Kokilaben that the reason why the patient passed out was the fact that her sugar levels had dropped.

Well, we are speechless!

The video was shared by the netizen with a caption reading, "BP apparatus can check sugar levels.' It has now gained over 1.8 lakh views and 6,472 likes.

This has garnered some hilarious reactions from Netizens as well. Don't miss them out:

Meanwhile, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to make a comeback in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.' She has completed 10 years of being known as Gopi bahu.