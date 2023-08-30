'Goosebumps': Nagaland minister lauds reality show contestant's performance who suffers from autism | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @ALONGIMNA Singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy

Singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 contestant Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy gave goosebumps to everyone including the judges and, contestants during the show's audition with his performance, but there's a catch.

Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy suffers from Autism disorder which makes it difficult for him to talk and understand what other people are saying. But even after facing such a challenge, he delivered a breathtaking performance during the show's audition and was selected.

Sharing a video of his performance, BJP leader and Nagaland Tourism & Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, wrote on X, "रौंगटे खड़े हो गए," (He felt goosebumps).

Prior to his audition, Kartik's mother Raji Krishnamurthy explained his son's problem and said, "...due to Kartik's Autism, he's not able to speak or converse properly... he has a verbal communication issue... and can understand only short sentences."

But that said, when Kartik started singing in front of the judges and audience, he left them amazed as everyone loved his performance.

After his performance, one of the judges at the show, Anu Malik said that if God has snatched some things from Kartik, he has also given him some.

Anu Malik lauded Kartik's parents saying that they have sacrificed a lot but produced such a wonderful talent.

Another judge at the show, Himesh Reshammiya said, "aap ki music kamaal hai... Kartik kamaal hai". (Your music is great.. you are great).

Himesh Reshammiya further said that Kartik's voice has touched our hearts... people are shocked... he has surprised everyone.

Neeti Mohan, who is also a judge at the show, said, "Kartik you are selected in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa audition."

