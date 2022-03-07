Russia-Ukraine War: Father distributes sweets at Delhi airport as daughter returns from war-torn country

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24

Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, several Indian students who were stranded in the war-torn country are safely returning to their homeland. The government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students. Along with the students stuck in war zones, it is a crucial time for their families too who have been waiting for the return of their children with baited breaths. As students are arriving at the Delhi airport, their families are not able to hold back their emotions.

On Monday (March 7), a bunch of students successfully arrived from Ukraine. Several videos have surfaced on the internet from the airports in which we can see how parents are overwhelmed on seeing their children. Tears of joy are pouring from their eyes. Their happiness knows no bounds and it's nothing less than a celebration for them.

In one of the clips shared by ANI, a father can be seen distributing sweets as his daughter arrived back to her homeland safely. As one of the students named Saloni walked out of the airport, her mother broke down after seeing her. On receiving her daughter, she said, "Can't be expressed in words how happy I feel to see my child back home with me."

The government of India has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students. On Sunday the government said that since February 22, it has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.