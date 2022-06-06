Music expresses anti-war sentiment in Ukraine and a will to fight the Russians

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UKRAINE.UA A professional musician in Ukraine performs in the midst of the rubble

Ukraine has been trying to fight off the Russian invasion for over a hundred days now. The country has suffered throughout the war and the loss of lives and property has been unparalleled. The West has been outspoken in its criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging an unprovoked war on Ukraine while the countries continue to lend their support in the form of money, arms and medical supplies to the war-torn nation. Meanwhile, the natives continue to voice their protest in peaceful and newer ways.

Read: Ukrainian soldier snacks on chips as missiles are fired in his background. Watch viral video

Musicians compose to challenge Russia

Musicians in Ukraine have been using the war as a motif in their work. Patriotism and rebellion have been the overriding themes of these new war hymns. Music has been playing a vital role in gathering support for Ukraine. Viral videos show musicians playing amid destroyed properties to send across a message to the world.

Read: Harry Styles waves Ukraine's flag at his New York concert in support of war torn country

Musicians take up arms

In the fight against Russia, some musicians have taken up arms in order to protect their motherland. Rock group Antytila has been the most prominent name from the country who are fighting off Russian forces. The group continues to reach out to people with their music.

War music and symbolism

As per news agency AFP, during a concert on Kyiv’s outskirts on Wednesday, the band Ocheretyanyi Kit performed on top of a burnt-out Russian tank, blaring out a new song called Javelin in honour of the US-supplied, shoulder-fired missile. “You can’t sing love songs right now," says the band’s singer Serge Tiagnyriadno. “That’s not important."