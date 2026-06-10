Rs 22 lakh a month from a swimming pool? Viral Meerut business claim gets people talking

New Delhi:

A social media post about a swimming pool business in Meerut has triggered widespread discussion after claiming the venture generates more than Rs 22 lakh a month during the peak summer season. The figures quickly caught attention online, with many users debating whether such earnings are realistic for a local pool operation.

The post was shared by content creator Pooja on X, where she recounted a conversation with a friend who owns the business. According to her, the owner initially described the venture as fairly ordinary. But once the numbers came into the picture, the story began attracting a lot more interest.

How the Meerut swimming pool business reportedly works

According to Pooja's post, the swimming pool is located along NH-58 in Meerut. She also shared photographs of the facility on social media.

The post claimed that during summer holidays, the pool attracts between 700 and 800 visitors daily. Using an estimated average of 750 visitors paying Rs 100 each, the business would generate around Rs 75,000 per day.

Based on those figures, monthly revenue during peak season could reach approximately Rs 22.5 lakh.

Pooja further claimed that the business remains active even outside the summer rush. On regular days, around 250 visitors reportedly use the facility. At Rs 100 per person, that would translate into daily revenue of roughly Rs 25,000 and monthly revenue of about Rs 7.5 lakh.

She also shared details about the operating costs. According to the post, the owner already owns the land and employs two security guards whose combined monthly salary is approximately Rs 20,000.

One aspect of the business model attracted particular attention online.

According to Pooja, water drained from the swimming pool is later sold to farmers for irrigation purposes. This means the same water is said to generate income twice, first through ticket sales and then through agricultural use.

"That's when I realized Some people don't just own land they turn it into a money-printing machine," she wrote.

Social media users question and defend the numbers

The post quickly divided opinion online.

Some users viewed the business as a smart example of how landowners can generate income from relatively simple assets. Others, however, questioned whether the numbers presented were realistic.

Several users argued that accommodating up to 800 visitors every day would require significant infrastructure, including extensive filtration systems, parking facilities, maintenance operations and regulatory approvals.

Others pointed out that the widely discussed Rs 22.5 lakh figure reflects revenue rather than profit. They noted that expenses such as electricity, chemicals, water treatment, lifeguards and general upkeep could significantly reduce actual earnings.

One user wrote, "The data of 750 people visiting a pool every day is a wide stroke of imagination. And if by any chance they do, then they are swimming in a cesspool of dirt and disease."

Not everyone was sceptical.

Some users argued that the figures are believable, particularly given the popularity of budget swimming pools and farm tourism businesses in semi-urban areas. They also pointed to the intense summer heat across North India, which often drives large crowds to affordable recreational facilities charging between Rs 100 and Rs 150 per session.

Another user wrote, "The smartest businesses are the ones that make money from the same asset in multiple ways. A swimming pool earning from visitors and then from irrigation water is a great example of maximizing resources."

A third commented, "It's a really interesting way of looking at business. When land and ideas are used properly, even a simple step like this can turn into a strong income source..."

Some users also noticed that the photographs shared online appeared relatively empty and questioned whether the reported footfall figures matched the visuals.

Pooja responded by saying the images were taken during the morning, when visitor numbers are generally lower. According to her, crowds increase later in the day.

Others wondered how a single swimming pool could accommodate hundreds of visitors daily.

In response, she explained that visitors are given access in limited time slots, allowing multiple batches of customers to use the facility throughout the day.

Another point of debate centred on the claim that pool water could be sold for irrigation.

Some users questioned whether chlorinated water would be suitable for agricultural use and whether any treatment process takes place before it reaches farmers.

One user wrote, "Anyone else wondering how chlorinated water is being used for irrigation? Is it safe? Is there some processing happening before distributing to farmers?"

ALSO READ: A 'bloodstain' spreading across a newspaper left readers puzzled. Here's what it really was