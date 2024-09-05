'River Facing or Sea Facing?': Heavy rains flood roads outside luxury Rs 100 Cr apartments in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : X Heavy rains flood roads outside 100 Cr apartments in Gurugram

Gurgaon residents faced waterlogged roads and heavy traffic on Wednesday morning as a fresh bout of rain once again crippled the city. In one of the city's most exclusive neighbourhoods, recently in the spotlight for the sale of Rs 100 crore DLF apartments, luxury cars were spotted navigating through deep water.

The startling footage was captured at Golf Course Road, just outside DLF's The Camellias, where apartments have recently sold for up to ₹100 crore. Despite being home to some of the nation's wealthiest individuals, this upscale area in Gurugram (formerly Gurgaon) experienced significant waterlogging after a bout of rainfall.

Anushri Pawar, a former Meta employee, posted a now-viral video on X, showcasing the waterlogged Golf Course Road and drawing attention to the road conditions outside two ultra-luxury housing projects, DLF Magnolias and DLF Camellias.

“What should we call this? River Facing or Sea Facing?” Pawar asked. “This is the condition of Roads in front of 100 crores Camellias and Magnolias in Golf Course Road in Gurgaon. This is the condition of roads in just half an hour rain and ppl here will still buy flats in 100 crores,” she wrote in her post sharing the videos of the condition of the road after rainfall.

Watch the video:

The video, shared on X earlier this morning, left viewers stunned. One X user wrote in the comments section of the video, “Some of the country's richest live here. But gated complexes, no matter how posh, can buy you a functional drainage system in Gurgaon.” Another user commented, “After seeing Gurgaon turn into a water park every monsoon, swimming should be mandatory for corporate jobs in Gurgaon. If you can't swim to work, you're probably in the wrong city!”

Last month, Golf Course Road outside The Camellias was also submerged in waist-deep water following heavy rainfall. Earlier this year, The Camellias made headlines when four ultra-luxury apartments, each valued at ₹106.4 crore, were registered separately. The buyers of these high-end properties include Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, Rahul Dhanuka, Joint Managing Director of Dhanuka Agritech, Ram Gopal Agarwal, Group Chairman and Founder of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, and Harsh Dhanuka, Executive Director of Alliances and Supply at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, according to documents obtained by IndexTap.

ALSO READ: 'Humanity still exists': Residents carry dog on cot while navigating neck-deep floodwaters in Gujarat | WATCH