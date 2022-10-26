Rishi Sunak parties in Ibiza after poll victory? UK PM's doppelganger has confused netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WAYNELINEKER Rishi Sunak's doppelganger has been going viral on social media

Indian origin Rishi Sunak is the man of the hour. He created history after being elected the first Prime Minister of UK having Indian roots. While the occasion is a proud moment for many and social media has been flooded with congratulatory posts for Sunak, funny and relatable memes and jokes about him are also circulating online. While earlier, many found similarities between Sunak and Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra, netizens have discovered another look-alike of the newly elected UK PM.

Rishi Sunak look-alike parties in Ibiza

In a viral video, a man resembling Rishi Sunak was seen partying in Ibiza at the poolside. Surrounded by other people, Sunak's look-alike brought the house down with a drink in his hand as he grooved to the loud and trippy beats. Appearing shirtless and in black trunks in the video, many said that the man was Sunak's doppelganger. The man seemed to have no care in the world as he jammed to party music and lived the moment to the fullest. Social media has been flooded with funny comments referring to the man as 'raving' Rishi.

Netizens share hilarious comments on Rishi Sunak's look-alike

After the video of Rishi Sunak's look-alike partying like an animal went viral, many have been sharing hilarious comments. "Guy is paper thin (sic)." Another said, "This guy's got too many moves to be Rishi Sunak (sic)." Another one said, "Is that actually him? Lol (sic)."

Rishi Sunak looks like Ashish Nehra, say netizens

"Ashish Nehra is UK PM?" questioned many on social media as Rishi Sunak's image went viral after he was elected as UK Prime Minister. Netizens shared hilarious comments drawing comparisons between Indian fast bowler Nehra and Sunak. Some even drew comparisons between Sunak and Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh.

