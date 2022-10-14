RIP Cartoon Network trends as 90s kids get emotional after Warner Brothers merger | Memes & Reaction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AWESOMEMERGENCY Cartoon Network

RIP Cartoon Network: Every 90s kid has grown up watching Cartoon Network. After a much-talked-of merger of Cartoon Network and Warner Bros, it was announced that the two are now officially merging as a "strategic realignment". This announcement followed major layoffs across various studios at Warner Bros, in which, reportedly, 82 employees lost their jobs. According to a report by ABC News, Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) had announced that they were cutting 26% of personnel, for a total of 125 positions, across scripted, unscripted and animation. However, Television Group after the merger and multiple layoffs from the Cartoon Network team made Twitter turn nostalgic and emotional.

From The Powerpuff Girls, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Dexter’s Laboratory, Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins to the brave warrior Samurai Jack, the cartoons became a part of our childhood. Since the announcement, netizens are paying tribute to the original Cartoon Network as RIP Cartoon Network trended on the micro-blogging site. A user wrote, "RIP cartoon network, thank you for everything." Another said, "RIP Cartoon Network. The greatest cartoon channel. #cartoonnetwork #90scartoon."

