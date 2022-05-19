Thursday, May 19, 2022
     
  4. Rinku Singh breaks down into tears after KKR loses to LSG; netizens laud 'champion' with epic posts

No matter if Kolkata Knight Riders lost the match to Lucknow Super Giants, cricketer Rinku Singh won the hearts of the people with his exemplary feat. His fans bombarded the social media platforms after they saw him breaking down on the field.

Prerna Yadav Written by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Published on: May 19, 2022 12:26 IST
Rinku Singh
Image Source : TWITTER/@NIKHILBALYAN61

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh broke down into tears after his incredible feat during the nail-biting match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders couldn't save his team from winning the IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday (May 19). Rinku gave a thunderous performance throughout the play smashing 40 runs in just 15 balls--including two sixes and a four when it all came down to KKR requiring just 21 runs off the last over bowled by Marcus Stoinis. But a stunning grab by Ewin Lewis ended it all for Kolkata. After his failed attempt, he was seen in tears as the Knight Riders had to accept the 2-run loss and elimination from the IPL 2022. 

The final moments of the game witnessed some over-the-top reactions from the players on both sides. While KKR's Rinku Singh was seen crying, LSG's mentor Gautam Gambhir celebrated the win in the most dramatic way. No matter, KKR couldn't with the tournament, netizens are super thrilled to witness stunning gameplay by Rinku. Netizens bombarded the social media platforms with appreciations posts for the cricketer. "Doesn't matter what the result is, Rinku Singh is the King," wrote one of the fans. "Well played man," cheered another.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir's EPIC reaction after LSG's win against KKR has internet exploding with memes

Check out netizens' reactions below:

 

