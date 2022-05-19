Rinku Singh breaks down into tears after KKR loses to LSG; netizens laud 'champion' with epic posts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NIKHILBALYAN61 Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh broke down into tears after his incredible feat during the nail-biting match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders couldn't save his team from winning the IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday (May 19). Rinku gave a thunderous performance throughout the play smashing 40 runs in just 15 balls--including two sixes and a four when it all came down to KKR requiring just 21 runs off the last over bowled by Marcus Stoinis. But a stunning grab by Ewin Lewis ended it all for Kolkata. After his failed attempt, he was seen in tears as the Knight Riders had to accept the 2-run loss and elimination from the IPL 2022.

The final moments of the game witnessed some over-the-top reactions from the players on both sides. While KKR's Rinku Singh was seen crying, LSG's mentor Gautam Gambhir celebrated the win in the most dramatic way. No matter, KKR couldn't with the tournament, netizens are super thrilled to witness stunning gameplay by Rinku. Netizens bombarded the social media platforms with appreciations posts for the cricketer. "Doesn't matter what the result is, Rinku Singh is the King," wrote one of the fans. "Well played man," cheered another.

