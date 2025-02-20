Rekha Gupta Delhi CM: Internet reiterate ad jingle 'Hema Rekha Jaya aur Sushma, sabki pasand Bhajpa' After the BJP announced Gupta as the next CM of Delhi, internet users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share memes. One of the memes linked a popular ad jingle to the women leaders of the BJP. Check it here.

Rekha Gupta has taken charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi after taking the oath of office. She was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi at a ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Wednesday evening announced Rekha Gupta as the next Chief Minister of Delhi.

An MLA from Shalimar Bagh constituency, Gupta defeated Aam Aadmi Party's leader Bandana Kumari in the recently held Assembly election. The BJP registered a landslide victory against the Aam Aadmi Party and returned to power in the national capital after 27 years.

After the BJP announced Gupta as the next CM of Delhi, internet users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share memes. One of the memes linked a popular ad jingle to the women leaders of the BJP.

The ad's jingle was "Hema, Rekha, Jaya aur Sushma, sabki pasand Nirma" (Hema, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma, everyone’s choice is Nirma)."

However, the X users shared a picture of four women BJP leaders with the caption "Hema Rekha Jaya aur Sushma Sabki Pasand Bhajpa" (Hema, Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma, everyone’s choice is BJP) #RekhaGupta."

The picture featured four BJP women leaders, including Hema Malini, Rekha Gupta, Jaya Prada and Sushma Swaraj.

The post has garnered widespread attention with more than 71.7K views. Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "Now this legendary melody is completed.."

Another user wrote, "Spot On, Sassy." A third comment read, "Hell yeah."

After being sworn as the CM of Delhi, Gupta said, "It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi."

