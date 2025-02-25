Reddit user ignores several international calls, later realises it was a job offer Recently, a Reddit user faced the consequences of ignoring calls from Amazon's recruitment team for an entire month. He had dismissed these calls as spam and chose not to answer them. Frustrated by the situation, he shared his experience on his Reddit account. To read more about it, scroll down.

Sometimes, we ignore calls from unknown numbers due to the high likelihood of encountering scams, telemarketers, or other unwanted callers. Answering such calls can put our personal information at risk. It’s common practice to let unknown calls go to voicemail and only return them if the caller leaves a legitimate message explaining why they contacted you. Recently, a Reddit user shared his frustrating experience after ignoring calls from Amazon's recruitment team for a month, thinking they were spam. He explained on his Reddit account that he had been receiving calls from the US but chose not to answer them. When he checked on Truecaller, he discovered they were indeed from Amazon's recruitment team.

Loses big opportunity

After realising this, he attempted to call them back but received a message stating that the number was not monitored and that he would be charged a small fee for the attempt. He had received a call on February 7 but did not pick it up. On February 24, he accidentally answered one of the calls but immediately hung up, assuming it was spam. When he received several back-to-back calls from the same number, he decided to check Truecaller, only to realize his mistake.

Social Post

(Image Source : REDDIT)Reddit user's social post

Social Media Reaction

In the comments section, many users expressed sympathy for the man. Several shared their own experiences of missing important calls due to concerns about spam. One user commented, "Don't worry, they will call you back or send you an email."

''In my experience, every reputable recruiter will send you a email along with a call. I they were unable to reach you, they should have mailed you, especially since it's an international call'', another user commented.

''Some saved it as an Amazon recruiter so you see that. That's no proof that it is really from Amazon. It could still be a scam. The question is did you apply or put your contact details on some job portal? If yes, you should be able to see that they have shortlisted your profile, or get mail. I can get a new number and ask a few of my friends using Truecaller to save my number as God and whenever I call someone and they have Truecaller, they will see God calling.'', another user remarked.