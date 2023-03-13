Rare white baby deer spotted at UP's Katarnia Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary. See viral pic

Follow us on Image Source : @AAKASHBADHAWAN Rare white baby deer

Viral News: Indian Forest Service officers are well-known for their efforts in educating the public about the various flora and fauna found in India's wildlife sanctuaries. Recently, IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan took to Twitter to share a photograph of a rare albino deer that was sighted in Uttar Pradesh's Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary. The picture has since gone viral on social media, garnering immense interest from users.

In the photo, an albino fawn is seen moving through the grass alongside an adult female deer in the sanctuary. While many Twitter users were captivated by the rare sighting, others expressed concern for the fawn's safety, given the potential challenges it may face in the wild. Officer Parveen Kaswan remarked that in nature, exceptions are often removed first, making it challenging for albino animals to adapt.

Take a look at the viral pic here:

Albinism occurs when an individual inherits one or more mutated genes from both parents that interfere with the body's production of melanin. Albino animals face significant challenges in the wild, including poor eyesight, difficulty finding a mate, and vulnerability to predators due to their inability to camouflage themselves.

Despite the challenges they face, albino animals remain a fascinating and rare sight, prompting many to express a desire to visit Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary in the hope of seeing more of these unique creatures. Officer Susanta Nanda shared his experience of a similar sighting in Odisha's Angul district 15 years ago, while others expressed awe and amazement at the beautiful albino fawn

Read More Trending News