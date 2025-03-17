Rare caracal spotted in Rajasthan’s Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, pics go viral Rajasthan Forest Department has captured the first photograph of Caracal in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. The information was shared by the Rajasthan's Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma on his X handle. Read on to know more.

Exciting news for wildlife enthusiasts! A caracal, a critically endangered species in India, has been spotted for the first time in Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. The elusive wild cat was captured on camera during the reserve's Phase IV survey.

Rajasthan's Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma shared the news on his X handle, calling it a "vibrant Holi surprise." He praised the forest department's relentless efforts in protecting the region's wildlife and credited the field staff for their dedication.

He wrote, ''On this vibrant day of Holi, the Rajasthan forest department is excited to share the first photographic record of Caracal in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. The winter Phase IV survey of the tiger reserve recorded this camera trap image of Caracal. The strong protection regime of the Mukundra Hills tiger reserve serves as an umbrella to protect elusive small cats like the Caracal. Credit to the field staff who protect these habitats sincerely despite festivals or holidays".

What's even more interesting is that this isn't the only caracal sighting recently. Two caracals were also spotted in the newly opened Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve. They were seen at a time when the state's forest department had already sought a proposal from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun for a specialised study on the species. Known locally 'Siyalghosh', the caracal remains critically endangered, with only a few adults remaining in India.

Parveen Kaswan, IFS has also shared the picture of caracal on his social media account with a caption, ''Pic to behold. You are seeing Caracal, captured by camera trap in Mukundra Hill reserve. A beautiful but critically endangered wild cat species, also called as Siyalghosh.'' ''Only handful of adults are remaining in India. So this pic will delight wildlife enthusiasts,'' he added.

Social media reaction

Netizens are praising the achievement of the forest department, congratulating them on their efforts and dedication. ''a wonderful news, congratulations forest department. Happy holi'', a user said in the comment section. ''Indeed they deserve a kudos for that. Congratulations to you and your departments’ officers and personnel,'' another user added. ''That’s a really nice and healthy-looking one. Hats off to the field staff for their consistent efforts and dedication come rain or shine.'', a third user commented.