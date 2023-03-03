Rare and majestic animal spotted in Ladakh captivates internet. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARVEENKASWAN Himalayan Lynx in Ladakh

Trending News: A video featuring a rare and beautiful animal has gone viral on social media. Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan shared the clip on Twitter, which shows a stocky, cat-like creature with peaked ears roaming around a town in Ladakh. In the video, dogs bark at the animal, but it remains unperturbed, eventually sitting on a wall comfortably. Mr Kaswan asked Twitter users to guess the name of the species, adding that it is a rare animal found in Ladakh.

The short clip, posted around midnight, has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and liked by more than 5,700 users. The video has been credited to Sherine Fatima, the first female singer of the Balti community in Ladakh.

The tweet sparked a guessing game among Twitter users, with some suggesting it could be a Puma or Cougar, while others said it is a Himalayan Lynx, which is on the verge of extinction. "Lynx... it's beautiful," said one user, while another commented, "Didn't know that Lynx is also found in India. Thanks for sharing."

Watch the viral video of Himalayan Lynx in Ladakh here:

According to National Geographic, lynxes are medium-size, solitary wildcats that roam the forests of North America, Europe, and Asia. The defining features of lynxes are the prominent tufts of hair above their ears and their short, stubby tails. There are four species of lynx - Eurasian, Iberian, Canadian lynx, and bobcats (lynx rufus).

The video of this rare animal has brought attention to the beauty of India's wildlife and the need to protect these precious creatures. It is heartening to see social media being used as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of conservation efforts.

