  4. Ranveer Singh 'bum song' is Yashraj Mukhate's latest mix: You can't take catchy tune off your mind

Ranveer Singh 'bum song' is Yashraj Mukhate's latest mix: You can't take catchy tune off your mind

Ranveer Singh bum song has been inspired by the Bollywood actor's nude photos controversy. Yashraj Mukhate has once again given a catchy tune and a funny spin to the whole situation. Watch it here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2022 13:47 IST
Ranveer Singh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh 'bum song' by Yashraj Mukhate is the latest one to keep your mind buzzing. The composer has given yet another viral mix that is not going to fade anytime soon, especially since the controversy is raging up every single day. The song takes inspiration from news debates on tv channels discussing Ranveer Singh's nude photos that recently went viral on social media. The video takes a dig at how important and relevant things are missed and instead, debates are being held on 'Ranveer Singh's bum'. 

Posted on Instagram, Yashraj Mukhate captioned the video as, “We Can See His Bum.” Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police

For the unversed, the Mumbai Police have booked Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for obscenity and on other charges after his nude photos appeared in a New York-based magazine and later became viral on social media networks. 

Following written complaints, the Chembur police have lodged the FIR invoking Indian Penal Code Sections 292, 293 and 509, dealing with obscenity and actions intended to insult the modesty of a woman, plus Information Technology Act's Section 67(A).

Ranveer Singh nude photos controversy

The complainant alleged that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

The complainants claimed that Singh has been paid crores of rupees for his photo shoot as well as the social media at the cost of polluting the social environment and sought appropriate action against the actor.

Singh's photos, which surfaced on his Instagram account on July 22, evoked massive attention from celebs like Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, film-maker Ram Gopal Verma and commoners, getting likes and trolls in equal measure.

