Ramen lovers shocked after video of packet with cancer warning goes viral | WATCH A viral video on social media has revealed that instant ramen noodles contain a warning label stating "Warning: Cancer and Reproductive Harm". Nutrition expert Cara Harbstreet explains.

New Delhi:

People often opt for ramen noodles for a quick, comforting and filling snack. Whether you’re living alone or rushing to get ready for work, a 10-minute bowl feels like an ultimate solution. For many, it’s a go-to snack.

But now there is a new video on social media going viral which has surprised everyone to the core and made them re-think over their favorite instant food. A Instagram user, with the username "omggotworms", posted a video in which he shows a warning label printed on the back of a packet of instant ramen noodles that read, "Warning: Cancer and Reproductive Harm". He was shocked after learning that instant ramen noodles have this warning.

The moment he shared the video, viewers were left shocked and confused.

A commenter mentioned , "often it's the packaging itself being poisonous. The heat printed wrappers leave chemicals in your food and skin at rates greater than the minimum calculated safe level of exposure. That makes it a requirement for them (the manufacturer )to put the cancer/hormone disruptor warning label on it."

The other one responded, "Having spicy food too frequently can raise the chances of developing cancer. Reducing the frequency to every 4 months is an acceptable way to reduce the risk."

"Almost everything we eat can hurt us if we overconsume it, but occasional consumption won't kill us. I have had it a few times, perhaps 6 times a year. I would eat more, but it is too hot," said the other.

Food expert Cara Harbstreet had this to say, "Instant packaged noodles, such as most ramen, are heavily reliant on sodium for flavour." According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "The seasoning packets that accompany packaged ramen are often very high in sodium (up to 90% Daily Value)."

Ramen noodles contain high levels of MSG, which is said to induce serious health ailments like chronic headache, nausea, weakness, stiffness in the muscles, and chest pain.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

