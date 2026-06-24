Rajdhani Express loco pilots apply emergency brake to save elephant herd from possible collision | Watch

New Delhi:

A video shared by Northeast Frontier Railway has been quietly making the rounds online, and for good reason. It shows a moment that could have ended very differently, had it not been for the quick thinking of two loco pilots in Assam.

In the clip, the 12424 Rajdhani Express is seen standing still on the tracks near Jorhat in the middle of the night. There is no rush, no panic. Just a herd of elephants, including a calf, crossing safely in front of the train as its headlights cut through the darkness. The scene has struck a chord with viewers, many of whom have praised the crew for acting in time.

How the elephant herd was saved

The video, posted on X, captures the herd moving steadily across the railway tracks. The train remains halted, its lights illuminating the path while the animals pass through unhurriedly before fading back into the night.

Railway authorities said the situation could have turned dangerous, but was avoided because the crew stayed alert.

"Alert Loco Pilots Avert Collision, Protect Herd of Wild Elephants!" the post declared.

The caption further explained, "Demonstrating exceptional alertness, Loco Pilot S.N. Raju and Assistant Loco Pilot R. K. Singh of 12424 Rajdhani Express applied the emergency brake in time, averting a possible collision and ensuring the safe passage of a herd of wild elephants between Titabar and Mariani stations in the early hours today."

Watch the video here:

The incident reportedly took place between Titabar and Mariani stations, a stretch where elephant crossings are not unusual. In areas like this, a moment's hesitation or a lack of attention can have serious consequences, which is why vigilance from train crews matters so much.

There is also something quietly moving about the footage itself. The herd, including the young calf, crosses without disturbance, the train waiting patiently. It is a simple moment, but one that shows how a few seconds of awareness can change the outcome entirely.

Social media reacts

Unsurprisingly, the video has drawn plenty of attention online. Many users have praised the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot for putting the animals' safety first.

Some called them heroes. Others appreciated Indian Railways for sharing the incident and highlighting acts of care and responsibility. A number of users also pointed out how devastating train collisions with elephants can be, which made the crew's timely action feel all the more significant.

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