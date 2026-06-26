Rajasthan woman constable rests feet on desk as elderly man waits to lodge complaint, suspended

New Delhi:

A woman constable in Rajasthan has been suspended after a photograph taken inside a police station in Dungarpur district triggered widespread criticism online. The image, which quickly caught the attention of social media users, appeared to show her sitting with both feet resting on a desk while an elderly man stood nearby, seemingly waiting to lodge a complaint.

As the photograph began circulating across platforms, it sparked a wave of reactions, with many users questioning the constable's conduct and calling it insensitive towards the complainant. The tone of the criticism suggested that people expected a higher level of professionalism, especially in a setting where individuals often arrive seeking help or justice. The growing online outrage soon led to swift action from the police department.

What happened at the police station?

The incident reportedly took place at Bichhiwara Police Station in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district. The elderly man had visited the station with the intention of filing a complaint, hoping to have his concerns addressed.

According to details shared on social media, the man encountered the woman constable, who allegedly appeared disengaged and uninterested in listening to his grievance. The photograph, taken by someone present at the station, captured a moment that many viewers later described as inappropriate for a public service environment.

In the image, the constable can be seen seated comfortably with both feet placed on the desk, while the elderly complainant stood in front of her. The visual contrast between the two drew sharp criticism, with several users describing the behaviour as unprofessional and lacking basic courtesy.

Take a look at the post here:

Police take action

As the photograph continued to gain traction online, Rajasthan Police took cognisance of the situation. The matter was addressed publicly after it began trending across multiple social media platforms.

In response to one such post, Dungarpur Police confirmed that the woman constable had been suspended with immediate effect. The department also stated that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated to look into the matter further.

(Image Source : X/DUNGARPURP)Dungarpur Police's response

The incident serves as yet another reminder of how quickly a single image can travel online and influence public perception. In today's digital age, even a brief moment captured on camera can lead to widespread scrutiny and prompt immediate administrative action.

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