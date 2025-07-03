Rajasthan rains: Tradition stands tall as people celebrate wedding function amid widespread floods | WATCH Rajasthan's Jhalawar celebrates a wedding amidst floods, showcasing unwavering spirit. Watch the heartwarming moment! Tradition triumphs over adversity.

Jhalawar:

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across several districts of Rajasthan, disrupting normal life, flooding roads, and overflowing rivers. Yet, amidst the chaos, a heartwarming and unusual incident from Golana village in Jhalawar district has captured the attention and admiration of people across the state.

Wedding Rituals in Flooded Streets

In a powerful display of tradition and resilience, the residents of Golana village in Khanpur defied nature's fury to celebrate a groom's Mata Pujan—a customary pre-wedding ritual. Even as knee-deep water submerged the main market of the village due to relentless downpours, women from the community led the groom, Naresh Jangam, in a joyful procession to the local temple.

Clad in festive attire, the women danced enthusiastically to the beats of traditional drums, undeterred by the waterlogged streets and flooded homes. With smiles on their faces and unwavering spirit, they completed the religious rituals, including worshipping the Mother Goddess (Mata Pujan), turning adversity into a celebration.

Viral Video Spreads Cheer in Trying Times

The lively procession, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media. The visuals of vibrant celebration amidst floodwaters struck a chord with viewers, becoming a symbol of resilience and the ability to find joy even in the face of disaster. Many have praised the community's dedication to tradition and their unbreakable spirit.

Flood Situation Worse in Jalore

While the Golana villagers found happiness amidst hardship, the situation remains grim in other parts of the state. In Jalore district, continuous rainfall since last night has caused several rivers and streams to overflow, severely impacting transportation and connectivity. Roads have been submerged, and in many areas, movement has come to a standstill.

A major accident was narrowly averted in the Bhinmal area of Jalore, where an Eco car was swept away by the powerful currents of the Vandhar River. Thanks to the quick response of local residents and the presence of mind shown by policeman Madanlal, the car’s driver was rescued safely before the situation worsened.

Staying Strong in Tough Times

As Rajasthan battles heavy rainfall and rising water levels, stories like that from Golana village stand as a reminder of the strength of community and the enduring spirit of celebration. While authorities continue to monitor flood-hit areas and work on relief efforts, moments of joy and unity amidst adversity offer a glimmer of hope for the state’s people.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow safety advisories, as weather forecasts predict continued rainfall in several districts over the coming days.

(With inputs from Anees)

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

