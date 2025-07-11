Rain turns luxury living into nightmare in Gurugram's posh area, woman shares waterlogged home | VIDEO Sanchi Arora, a resident near Golf Course Road, took to Instagram to share her anguish after returning home to find her belongings destroyed in the waterlogged aftermath.

Gurugram:

A relentless downpour that lasted nearly four hours on Wednesday night brought parts of Gurugram to a standstill, leaving behind a trail of destruction and grief. The worst-hit areas included the upscale Golf Course Road locality, where residents woke up to scenes of devastation, with cars submerged and homes flooded.

"What happened last night has left me completely shattered. As most of you know, the weather yesterday was brutal, it poured relentlessly for nearly 4 hours. I live near Golf Course Road, the area known for its upscale high-rises like DLF Camellias, where homes are sold for Rs 100 crore. But even here, this is the harsh reality of Gurugram,” she posted on instagram along with a video of her flooded home, highlighting how even posh areas did not get respite from the weather adversities.

‘This is emotional damage and its real’

“When I returned from work, I found my car half-submerged in water. But what truly broke me was what I found inside my home. This is my home. A home I had carefully and lovingly set up after I moved in. Everything that was on the floor — furniture, belongings, — was floating, soaked, and destroyed. I have no words left. Just pain. Just disbelief. This is not just water damage. It’s emotional damage. And it’s real," Arora wrote.

She also shared a video showing the flooded interiors of her home, with personal items floating in murky water. The clip quickly went viral, drawing widespread sympathy and sparking an online debate about Gurugram’s drainage system and urban planning.

What did netizens have to say?

One user commented, “If anyone has 10 crores or above, they should go to a foreign nation. Pay taxes and live a life with dignity and security infrastructure. India has no direction, paper plans, a social divide, and huge corruption. Every politician is the same.”

Another added, “This happens when you are desperate to develop real estate and mint money by selling plots and farmlands but don’t care about city planning and basic human needs.”

5 die in Gurugram in rain related incidents

A third wrote, “That’s truly heartbreaking. It's not a good feeling. I hope this gets resolved for you soon.”

Amid the chaos, the rain also claimed five lives in separate incidents across the city. According to the police, three of the victims died of electric shock. They included a graphic designer, a security staff, an autodriver, and two labourers.

Among them was Akshat Jain, a graphic designer from Vishwas Nagar in Delhi, who worked for a private firm in Gurugram. He was returning from the gym to his residence in Vatika City, Sector 49, when he came in contact with an electric pole near Ghasola village and received a fatal shock.

Jain was rushed to a hospital by passersby, where he was declared dead. A case was registered at Sector 50 Police Station after his family accused the power department of negligence.