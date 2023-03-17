Viral video shows woman travelling on train with pet dog, Railway minister reacts

Follow us on Image Source : @SIDBAKARIA Viral video shows woman travelling on train with pet dog

Trending News: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared an endearing video of a woman traveling with her pet dog on a train on Twitter, which quickly went viral. The video was initially shared on Instagram and gained 27 million views before catching the attention of the Railway Minister.

In the heartwarming video, the woman is seen sleeping on a berth with her pet dog, identified as Zorawar, snuggled next to her. The Railway Minister retweeted the video with the caption "Indian Railways at your service 24x7," which garnered several reactions.

Watch the viral video of woman travelling on train with pet dog here:

Many users in the comments section shared their experiences of travelling with their pets on Indian Railways, with some mentioning how they adopted stray dogs and travel with them across the country.

Indian Railways allows pets to travel in AC first class and first-class compartments only, but only if the whole coupe is booked by the passenger or group of passengers for exclusive use, and vaccination and fitness certificates are checked before booking.

Read More Trending News