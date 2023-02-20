Not Chole Bhature, Rahul Dravid reveals what got Virat Kohli excited in viral food delivery video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KANAVEDITS Virat Kohli viral food delivery video

A video of Virat Kohli looking excited on being informed that his meal has arrived has gone crazy viral on social media. In the short clip shared on Twitter, the cricketer can be seen talking to head coach Rahul Dravid in the dressing room balcony during IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 in Delhi.

When a ground staff member approached the duo to inform them their food was ready to be served, Virat Kohli reacted as any foodie would be expected to – he paused mid-conversation, clapped his hands and told the staff member to keep his food in the dressing room, indicating he would be in shortly.

Watch the viral video of Virat Kohli getting excited on seeing food here:

Footage of the moment has received over 3.8 million views and many netizens felt Kohli’s reaction was highly relatable. A self-confessed foodie, Virat Kohli has spoken in the past about his fondness for chole bhature. This led many netizens to wonder if he had ordered the dish from his favourite restaurant while in his hometown.

Food delivery platform Zomato had a hilarious reaction to Kohli’s viral video. "When your order from rama chole bhature arrives," Zomato wrote in its caption.

Later, the suspense about the mystery food delivery to Kohli was finally over as batting legend Rahul Dravid clarified in an interview what it actually was. And to the disappointment of Delhiites, it was not chole bhature.

In a post-match interview with Star Sports, Dravid revealed the truth about which food got Kohli so excited in the viral video. When anchor Mayanti Langer enquired about the viral incident with Kohli, she asked Dravid if the food item they discussed was chole bhature.

Take a look at Rahul Dravid’s reaction to Kohli’s viral food delivery video here:

Despite laughing at the question, Dravid corrected her by saying it was actually chhole kulche. He explained that Kohli had offered it to him but as a 50-year-old, he didn't feel he could handle it.

He said, "It was not chhole bhatoore, it was chhole kulche. He was tempting me with it. I said, ‘I’m 50 years old! I can't handle that'."

