'Quit Twitter' trends after Elon Musk takes over micro-blogging website, Netizen say, 'Hasta La Vista'

'Quit Twitter' trends after Elon Musk takes over micro-blogging website

Twitter on Monday announced that the micro-blogging website has been sold to Tesla Chief Elon Musk for USD 44 billion. As soon as the announcement came, a number of users took place on the internet about how the 'Blue Bird' will function under world's richest person. Not only this there were a number of people who shared their reactions-- both positive and negative. Not only this many cited examples of his politics and attitude towards workers while others spoke about the success of Tesla and SpaceX. Sailing in the same boat, Hollywood actress Jameela Jamil became one of the first celebrities to withdraw from Twitter.

Apart from her, there were many who wrote about how they will now leave the platform and trended hashtags like 'Quit Twitter' and 'Leaving Twitter' on the top.

Musk revealed last week he had lined up USD 46.5 billion in financing to acquire the company, an apparent turning point that forced Twitter's board to seriously consider the deal. The board met Sunday to evaluate Musk's offer.

After taking over Musk issued a statement that read, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."