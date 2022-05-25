Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Queen Elizabeth has banned garlic at Palace and Netizens have come up with their own 'theories'

Let’s understand the fact that becoming a member of the royal family is not an easy task. Behind all the consolation and royalty are some really complicated rules and guidelines that have to be followed by each and every person. Not everything is normal about the Queen's lifestyle-- wearing jewels, living in a palace and strict menu to eat from. Well, probably that is the reason for her long and healthy life. There are a number of rules that may seem easy while many might force you to raise questions. One amongst those that have recently surfaced in front of the public eye is the ban on eating garlic and onions. Yes, that's true!

As stated by Scottish Daily Express, garlic is against the law in Buckingham Palace and it is far nonetheless not crystal clear if it is the hatred for the condiment or a decision. There are a number of theories and media reports about the same. Many state that it is because of the fact that the royal family has to meet a number of people to chat and talk and to avoid the bad breath, the members are stopped to eat garlic and onions.

Have a look at what the internet feels about the same!

The rule was previously termed as speculations until the duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles agreed to this dietary restriction when she appeared on MasterChef Australia. She said, "I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no."

Not just her but the rule was also confirmed by Darren McGrady who worked as a royal chef at Buckingham Palace for roughly 15 years. He told Recipes Plus, "The queen would never have garlic on the menu. According to him, the staff was banned from serving anything with garlic or too many onions."