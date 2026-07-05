'Single decision quietly broke his budget': How Pune man earning Rs 90,000 landed in Rs 15 lakh debt

New Delhi:

Medical emergencies not only affect a family’s health but also disrupt their financial stability. An investment advisor has narrated the case of a man from Pune who ended up in a debt trap after borrowing money to finance his father's surgery, even though he had always been financially cautious.

The story, shared on LinkedIn by Vivek S G, has sparked discussions about emergency funds, rising EMIs and how debt can quietly spiral out of control.

A medical emergency changed everything

According to Vivek, the man is a 36-year-old operations manager from Pune earning Rs 90,000 a month. Three years ago, his finances were stable, although tight. His monthly expenses were around Rs 82,000, leaving very little room for unexpected costs.

All this changed when his father underwent a critical surgery costing Rs 5,00,000.

To arrange the money, he took a personal loan at 14 per cent interest, which increased his monthly financial commitment with an EMI of Rs 13,663.

One loan led to another

This additional EMI burden left him with a financial deficit despite his monthly income. To take care of his basic requirements, such as groceries and other daily expenses, he had to rely on his credit card. Eventually, his outstanding credit card balance reached Rs 4,00,000, attracting interest charges of nearly 40 per cent per annum.

Hoping to regain control, he later took another Rs 6 lakh loan to consolidate his debt. However, because his credit score had already fallen, the new loan came with a higher interest rate of 18 per cent, resulting in another EMI of Rs 17,625. Here's the post:

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Investment advisor shares real-life story of a Pune man buried under Rs 15 lakh debt

Debt crossed Rs 15 lakh

Within two years, the man's total debt had risen to more than Rs 15 lakh.

According to Vivek, his monthly debt repayments alone reached Rs 51,000, nearly 57 per cent of his take-home salary.

Explaining the situation, Vivek said this is how many debt traps begin.

One loan reduces available cash flow, making it harder to meet regular expenses. Borrowers then take on more loans to keep up with their existing repayments, creating a cycle that becomes increasingly difficult to escape.

Investment advisor shares warning signs

Vivek also highlighted several factors that can worsen financial stress. He pointed out that credit cards often charge 35 to 40 per cent annual interest, while late payment charges continue to increase the outstanding balance. A falling credit score also makes future borrowing significantly more expensive.

He advised treating EMIs that exceed 40 per cent of monthly income as a warning sign.

According to him, people should avoid taking fresh loans, prepare a list of all outstanding debts and prioritise repaying the highest-interest liabilities first.

Internet discusses emergency funds

The LinkedIn post sparked conversations about financial preparedness and debt management. Many users said building an emergency fund can help families avoid expensive borrowing during medical crises. Others pointed out that debt problems often arise not from irresponsible spending but from difficult decisions made during emergencies when there are few alternatives.

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