Pulwama attack anniversary: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to martyrs

Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday paid a tribute to over 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that shook the nation on February 14, 2019.

Taking to Twitter, the Padma awardee shared a picture of his latest sculpture that he made on Puri beach Odisha. Remembering the lost jawans, he wrote in the caption: "Tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama!! #NeverForgetNeverForgive".

The photo shows two children placing flowers at the Amar Jawan Jyoti while a sand sculpture of an inverted bayonet and soldier's helmet is visible nearby. Below the art, Pattnaik wrote a message honouring the martyrs of the Pulwama attack.

The post has received over 18k views and 1,600 likes. Twitter users took to the comments to appreciate Pattnaik's tribute and share heartfelt messages for the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. "Thanks for paying tribute to martyrs," a user wrote.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Over 40 soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy. In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26

