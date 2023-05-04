Principal's close encounter with huge bear at school caught on CCTV. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Principal vs bear

Trending News: Bears are one of the most fascinating creatures in the United States. With their furry bodies, adorable faces, and voracious appetites, they are a source of both fear and admiration. And one principal in West Virginia got a little too close for comfort with a dumpster-diving bear. It all started when Principal James Marsh of Zela Elementary School in West Virginia tried to remove a latch from a dumpster outside the school.

Little did he know, a curious bear was already inside, enjoying the school's discarded scraps. When the principal removed the lock, the bear scrambled out of the bin, and chaos ensued. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, and it's not hard to see why. In the video, Marsh can be seen sprinting away from the dumpster as the bear makes a quick escape in the opposite direction. The caption of the video reads, "Who says principals don't deserve hazard pay?" And it's safe to say that Marsh earned his stripes that day.

Watch the viral video of principal's close encounter with huge bear here:

The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with people sharing their funny takes on the incident. One person joked, "They scared each other the bear ran faster than him." Another sympathized with Mr. Marsh, writing, "Aww poor guy.. I'm sure that man needs a new pair of drawers immediately." Some even imagined the bear's perspective, joking that he was "living his best bear life in there till someone trapped him and now he is free! Off to write his autobearography." And others couldn't resist making puns, asking if the principal could "bear the shock?"

