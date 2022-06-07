Internet relates to Prince Louis throwing tantrums at his mom Kate Middleton during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Candid moments between Kate Middleton and Prince Louis are viral on social media

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch’s 70 years on the throne, has recently concluded. However, the internet can't stop obsessing over the way Price Louis behaved at the high profile event that celebrated the queen’s life and highlighted Britain’s diversity. Thousands of people turned out on the streets of London to witness the grand ceremony. However, all eyes were stuck on Price Louis.

Read: Who is Radhika Merchant? All you need to know about Mukesh-Nita Ambani’s future daughter-in-law

The little one was seen making funny faces at his mother Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, while they were seated in the Royal box. In one of the moments captured on camera, he even tried to shut her up by putting his hand on her mouth. In other moments, he is taunting her by making faces.

Read: Disneyland Paris draws fierce criticism as employee grabs ring & ruins couple's marriage proposal

Throughout the four-day weekend, Louis seemed restless. He had to sit through lengthy events, with nothing anyone his age would find interesting. Various members of the Royal family did their best to keep him entertained by pointing fun things out to him at various events like planes, flags etc but nothing could stop him from breaking into yawns every now and then. Louis was accompanied by his elder sister Princess Charlotte who sat composed throughout the proceedings and even tried to cool down her younger brother at times.

The pageant began with a spectacular military parade featuring 200 horses marching down the Mall to Buckingham Palace. After the pomp and pageantry came a melange of acts celebrating the diversity of modern Britain and the Commonwealth, from hip hop and Bollywood dancers to drag queens and Mardi Gras style floats.

Some 6,000 performers paraded along a three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) route lined with a sea of Union flags, telling the story of the queen’s life with dance, vintage cars, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets.

(With inputs from AP News)